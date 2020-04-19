Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Couch, Robin Diana private services at noon today, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville (livestreamed on the funeral home facebook page)

Farris, Richard Allen private services with Ratterman Funeral Home, Louisville, in charge of arrangements

Hall, Michael Dale celebration of life at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Engle, Maurice F. private funeral with Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany in charge of arrangements

