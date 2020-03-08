Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Burr, Vernard Frederick 11 a.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Clay, James 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Flechler, Bonnie A. 11a.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowling, Rovert Gerald "Jerry" 12 p.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Cox, Alma L. 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Crowley, Joan 6 p.m. today at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany

Fish, Ethyl J. 11 a.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Hammond, Frances 11 a.m. Thursday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Riley, Aleen R. 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel

HARRISON COUNTY

Gettelfinger, Yvonne 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Church, Bradford

OUT OF STATE

Doss, Minette memorial service Thursday, March 19, at Alam Town Hall, Alma, CO

