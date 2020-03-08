Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Burr, Vernard Frederick 11 a.m. today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Clay, James 1 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Flechler, Bonnie A. 11a.m. today, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bowling, Rovert Gerald "Jerry" 12 p.m. Tuesday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Cox, Alma L. 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Crowley, Joan 6 p.m. today at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany
Fish, Ethyl J. 11 a.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Hammond, Frances 11 a.m. Thursday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Riley, Aleen R. 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel
HARRISON COUNTY
Gettelfinger, Yvonne 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Michael Church, Bradford
OUT OF STATE
Doss, Minette memorial service Thursday, March 19, at Alam Town Hall, Alma, CO
