Service Directory

CLARK COUNTY
Boone, James Robert 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Foreman Jr., Thomas B. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Guernsey, Thelma L. 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Henderson, Dorothy Ellen 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Pruitt, Vicky Lynn Sunday visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, (Postponed)
Smallwood, Bonnie Jean 5 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Yenawine, Janis 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Faith, Michael Lee 2 p.m. today, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Harder Jr., George visitation, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany
McIntyre, Jennifer Lea 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Guthrie, Stephen Logan 1 p.m. today, at Ratterman and Sons Bardstown Road Funeral Home, Louisville
Sullivan (Sinkhorn), James McCullen cremation chosen with his final resting place in San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking information on Dean Claiborne Smith Anderson, son of deceased James Pendley Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, or the son of the deceased, please contact the corner's office at 502-649-6677.
