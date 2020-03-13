Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Boone, James Robert 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Foreman Jr., Thomas B. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Guernsey, Thelma L. 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Henderson, Dorothy Ellen 2 p.m. today, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Pruitt, Vicky Lynn Sunday visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, (Postponed)

Smallwood, Bonnie Jean 5 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Yenawine, Janis 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Faith, Michael Lee 2 p.m. today, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Harder Jr., George visitation, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany

McIntyre, Jennifer Lea 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Guthrie, Stephen Logan 1 p.m. today, at Ratterman and Sons Bardstown Road Funeral Home, Louisville

Sullivan (Sinkhorn), James McCullen cremation chosen with his final resting place in San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking information on Dean Claiborne Smith Anderson, son of deceased James Pendley Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, or the son of the deceased, please contact the corner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you