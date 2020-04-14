Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
See, John "Tom" Thomas celebration of life to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Donnie Eugene Stevens, 71-year-old white male. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
