Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.