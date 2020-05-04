Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Higdon, Mary Francis private service to be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements
Hook, Joe Thomas memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Hopwood, Mary Louise private service was held May 2 at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Larson, Mary L. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service Thursday, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Stillwell, Richard Milburn private service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville with a memorial service to be held at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Hubler, Dorothy Rose private service Wednesday, 1 p.m., at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kime, William "Bill' Edward memorial service at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
