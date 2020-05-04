Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Higdon, Mary Francis private service to be held at a later date with Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with arrangements

Hook, Joe Thomas memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Hopwood, Mary Louise private service was held May 2 at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Larson, Mary L. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service Thursday, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Stillwell, Richard Milburn private service at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville with a memorial service to be held at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Hubler, Dorothy Rose private service Wednesday, 1 p.m., at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kime, William "Bill' Edward memorial service at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

