Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Gordon, Linda D. graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis
FLOYD COUNTY
Downing, Samuel Lawrence memorial service will be planed for this summer
Roth, Mary Therese (ZurSchmiede) private service Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Stephens, Savannah Eve private service Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Witt, Loretta Irene (Riddell) services will be private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements
