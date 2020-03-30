Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Gordon, Linda D. graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, at Bowery Cemetery, Memphis

FLOYD COUNTY

Downing, Samuel Lawrence memorial service will be planed for this summer

Roth, Mary Therese (ZurSchmiede) private service Thursday at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Stephens, Savannah Eve private service Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Witt, Loretta Irene (Riddell) services will be private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements

