Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hargesheimer, Helen private graveside service Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery

Koch Jr., Howard R. private burial in Utica Hillcrest Cemetery

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Dial, Harry James graveside service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Hamilton Roberson Cemetery, English

FLOYD COUNTY

Borowka Jr., Walter private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Sturgeon, Donald R. private services with Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Donnie Eugene Stevens, 71-year-old white male. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

