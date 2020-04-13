Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hargesheimer, Helen private graveside service Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery
Koch Jr., Howard R. private burial in Utica Hillcrest Cemetery
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Dial, Harry James graveside service, 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Hamilton Roberson Cemetery, English
FLOYD COUNTY
Borowka Jr., Walter private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Sturgeon, Donald R. private services with Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Donnie Eugene Stevens, 71-year-old white male. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
