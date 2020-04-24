Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
FLOYD COUNTY
Atchley, Margaret Elam (Lamb) cremation chosen with Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Barksdale, Paul Edward Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Byrn, Dorothy J. private burial at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Jacobi, Velma May Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with with Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
