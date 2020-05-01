Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Backherms, Phalis "Felix" Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Faulkner, Peggy Jane private service due to the pandemic with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Martel, Margaret C. private service due to the pandemic Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Montgomery, Lynn Elizabeth private service due to the pandemic with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page
HARRISON COUNTY
Craig, Alice (King) private service due to the pandemic at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements. Celebration of Life service planned at a later date
