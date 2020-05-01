Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Backherms, Phalis "Felix" Lamar car processional visitation, noon to 2 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Faulkner, Peggy Jane private service due to the pandemic with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Martel, Margaret C. private service due to the pandemic Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Montgomery, Lynn Elizabeth private service due to the pandemic with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Summers, Joseph V. 3 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany. Service can be viewed live on Kraft Funeral Service Facebook page

HARRISON COUNTY

Craig, Alice (King) private service due to the pandemic at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements. Celebration of Life service planned at a later date

