Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Glaze, Wilma J. McRae private graveside service Friday with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Hutchison, Ruby T. private service Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Richey, Mary Alice Heath private service Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" private service at a later date with Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Webb, Alan J. "Buddy" celebration of life at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Mote, Doris Ellen Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Poole, Charles L. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
HARRISON COUNTY
Bennett, Larry W. Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.