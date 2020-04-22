Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Glaze, Wilma J. McRae private graveside service Friday with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Hutchison, Ruby T. private service Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Richey, Mary Alice Heath private service Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Ruddell, Mary "Lynn" private service at a later date with  Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Webb, Alan J. "Buddy" celebration of life at a later date with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Mote, Doris Ellen Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Poole, Charles L. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

HARRISON COUNTY

Bennett, Larry W. Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you