Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Griffin, Mackey S. celebration of life service 1 p.m. Sunday, at his residence in Charlestown
Patterson, Charles “Chuck” Raymond 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Pooler, Beverly Elaine private graveside service on Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Stillwell, Rose A. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Eveslage, Frances (Kiesler) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Flick, Carmen (Ruff) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Heldman, Brian Alan private service for family 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany
Lori Sr., Francis Hillson 10 a.m. Thursday, in the Chapel at Diversicare Providence, New Albany
VANDERBURGH COUNTY
Baker, Lewis Allen 1 p.m. today, at Alexander East Chapel Funeral Home, Evansville
OUT OF STATE
Cox, Charles private burial in Forest Grove Cemetery
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas White, 37 year old white male who lived in the Clarksville area. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677
