Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Griffin, Mackey S. celebration of life service 1 p.m. Sunday, at his residence in Charlestown

Patterson, Charles “Chuck” Raymond 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Pooler, Beverly Elaine private graveside service on Friday with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Stillwell, Rose A. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Eveslage, Frances (Kiesler) 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Flick, Carmen (Ruff) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Heldman, Brian Alan private service for family 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany

Lori Sr., Francis Hillson 10 a.m. Thursday, in the Chapel at Diversicare Providence, New Albany

VANDERBURGH COUNTY

Baker, Lewis Allen 1 p.m. today, at Alexander East Chapel Funeral Home, Evansville

OUT OF STATE

Cox, Charles private burial in Forest Grove Cemetery

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Thomas White, 37 year old white male who lived in the Clarksville area. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677

