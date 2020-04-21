Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Lott, Isaac David, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Isaac David Lott, 41, of Salem, IN, passed away on April 19, 2020. He was an avid UofL fan. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. Isaac leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Christina Lott; sons, Braden Lott, Ryder Lott and Carter Ferguson; parents, David and Sherrill Lott and si…
Michael Dale Hall, 68, of Clarksville, Indiana passed away April 18, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 20, 1952 in New Albany, Indiana to the late Dale E. and Doris Devine Hall. He owned Ewing and Hall Machine and Manufacturing. He is survived by his wife, Lucy Hartline H…
