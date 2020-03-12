Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Boone, James Robert 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Foreman Jr., Thomas B. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Guernsey, Thelma L. 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Henderson, Dorothy Ellen 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Pruitt, Vicky Lynn Sunday visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, (Postponed)
Smallwood, Bonnie Jean 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Boone, Darryl R. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville and Seabook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Faith, Michael Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Harder Jr., George visitation, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany
McIntyre, Jennifer Lea 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Reynolds-Watson, Leigh Ann 5 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Walker, Ellen Andrea (McMahel) 1 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Falls, Harold Brown celebration visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO
Guthrie, Stephen Logan 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman and Sons Bardstown Road Funeral Home, Louisville
