Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Boone, James Robert 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Foreman Jr., Thomas B. 1 p.m. Monday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Guernsey, Thelma L. 10 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Henderson, Dorothy Ellen 2 p.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Pruitt, Vicky Lynn Sunday visitation at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, (Postponed)

Smallwood, Bonnie Jean 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Boone, Darryl R. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville and Seabook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Faith, Michael Lee 2 p.m. Saturday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Harder Jr., George visitation, 12 noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Home, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany

McIntyre, Jennifer Lea 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Reynolds-Watson, Leigh Ann 5 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Walker, Ellen Andrea (McMahel) 1 p.m. today, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Falls, Harold Brown celebration visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield, MO

Guthrie, Stephen Logan 1 p.m. Saturday, at Ratterman and Sons Bardstown Road Funeral Home, Louisville

Tags

Recommended for you