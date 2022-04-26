Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Carroll, Charles E. — Noon Wednesday (today), at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg
Fisher, Kenneth Lloyd — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Hamm, Theodore "Ted" Carson — Celebration of life, 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Tomes, Emogene — noon Wednesday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Whitaker, Norma Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Geswein, Mary E. (Smith) — Noon Wednesday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Wrenn, George "Richard" — Celebration of life, 3:30 p.m. Friday at 1817 Graybrook Lane, New Albany
Zwald, Janice Marie (Henderson) — 11 a.m. Friday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Gibson, Donald Edwin — Celebration of life, 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, at Vine Grove V.F.W. Post, Vine Grove, KY
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.