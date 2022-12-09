Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Buerger, Mary Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Ross, Barry Stephen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Sutton, Rebecca S. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Vogt Jr., Samuel Harlan — Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Dierking, Joyce Marie — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kreutzer, Robert Hugh — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lawrence, LaVerne — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Health Catholic Church, New Albany
Meredith, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peters, Luetta Gay (McDaniel) — 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Walker, Russell Wayne — 1 p.m. Monday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany
Wolford, Mary Catherine Osbourn — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.