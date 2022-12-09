Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Buerger, Mary Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Ross, Barry Stephen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Sutton, Rebecca S. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Vogt Jr., Samuel Harlan — Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Dierking, Joyce Marie — 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Kreutzer, Robert Hugh — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lawrence, LaVerne — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Health Catholic Church, New Albany

Meredith, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Peters, Luetta Gay (McDaniel) — 10:30 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Walker, Russell Wayne — 1 p.m. Monday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany

Wolford, Mary Catherine Osbourn — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

