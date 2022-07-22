Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Grover, Peggy Sue — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Southeast Christian Church, Jeffersonville
Trich, Peggy Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hash, Florence Belle — 1 p.m. Saturday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Miller, James Kenneth — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stiner, John William — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Swarnes, Mary Jo — 10 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wilson, Charles R. “Charles” — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Seale, William L. — No service will be held, cremation was chosen with Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Douglasville, GA entrusted with arrangements
