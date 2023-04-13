Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Akers, Terry Ray — 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

McNames, Michael J. — Celebration of Life, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Tameris, Michael Jane — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements

Thomas, Edward L. — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

Heazlitt, John "Jack" W. — Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements

Holiday, Steven K. — 11 a.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Chapel, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Koopman, Raymond George — 10:30 a.m. Monday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Kuehner, Janet J. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, Klerner Lane, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Tucker, Nancy Card — 2 p.m., Sunday, April 23, Gulfview United Methodist Church, Panama City Beach, Florida

