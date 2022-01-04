CLARK COUNTY
Conrad, Patricia — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Druin, Terry Leon — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Sellersburg Church of Christ, Sellersburg
Isgrigg, Allen Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Wathen, Mary Jo — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Alfred A. —11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Baylor, Jerry Edwin — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church (Navilleton), Floyds Knobs
Beets, Edna E. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bulleit, Daniel Allen — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Jensen, Melvin Ray— Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Koetter, Thomas C. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Michell, Margie — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Sinex, Emma Alice — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Wilson, Sheila A. (Lawhorn) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
