Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Diekhoff, John Daniel – Noon Friday, at Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville

Mundy, Sonja – 11 a.m. Wednesday (today),at  Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Calfee, Sue – 6 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Kaiser, Kolton James – Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Friday in the West Auditorium at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

McCreight, Barbara Frances – Services will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany

Next OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Deborah Conner. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-285-6282.

Tags

Trending Video