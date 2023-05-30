Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Diekhoff, John Daniel – Noon Friday, at Faith Lutheran Church, Jeffersonville
Mundy, Sonja – 11 a.m. Wednesday (today),at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Calfee, Sue – 6 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kaiser, Kolton James – Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Friday in the West Auditorium at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
McCreight, Barbara Frances – Services will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Next OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Deborah Conner. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-285-6282.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.