Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Casey, Linda Kathleen 5 p.m. Sunday at Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville
Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville
Weatherford, Debra Rene 11 a.m. Friday, at Borden Church of Christ
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Patricia L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kraemer, Gilbert F. 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Miller, Garnett Lee 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Osborn, Violet noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Reed, William E. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Woods, Leatrice May 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
