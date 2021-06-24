Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Casey, Linda Kathleen 5 p.m. Sunday at Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Pkwy, Jeffersonville

Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville

Weatherford, Debra Rene 11 a.m. Friday, at Borden Church of Christ

FLOYD COUNTY

Balmer, Patricia L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Kraemer, Gilbert F. 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Miller, Garnett Lee 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Osborn, Violet noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Reed, William E. 11 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Woods, Leatrice May 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

