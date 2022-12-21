Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Conway, Terry E. — Noon Thursday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Applegate, Suzanne Shea — 6 p.m. Monday, Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Huffman, Charlie David — 11 a.m. Thursday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Shultz, James William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

