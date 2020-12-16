CLARK COUNTY

Cunningham, H. Evan 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Dolbeare, Annetta Lee noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Campbell, Hershel Eugene (Gene) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes

Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Flick, Cameron E. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Meurer, Robert William “Bob” all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements

Russell, Kenneth Ronald private service, 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany

Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, no public service, memorial golf outing planned at later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you