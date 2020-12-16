CLARK COUNTY
Cunningham, H. Evan 11 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Dolbeare, Annetta Lee noon Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Campbell, Hershel Eugene (Gene) private services entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes
Cochran, Berna Marie noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Flick, Cameron E. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Meurer, Robert William “Bob” all services private with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions entrusted with arrangements
Russell, Kenneth Ronald private service, 3 p.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Walton, Andrew Fitzpatrick, no public service, memorial golf outing planned at later date, Scott Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements
