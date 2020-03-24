CLARK COUNTY
Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 noon today at Sellersburg Cemetery
Burr, Alma Mae private graveside service will be held Friday at Silver Creek Cemetery with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Cain, Mary Lou Weber Hinton private visitation and interment on Thursday, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Rothbauer, Elizabeth private service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Alford, SSG David Marhsall private services with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Brown, Ferrell Adkins services will be private, entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Christoff, Inez Mildred private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
McGuire, Wanda F. private service at State Street Baptist Church, New Albany, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements
Vandeventer, Dr. Larry D. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
