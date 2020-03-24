CLARK COUNTY

Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 noon today at Sellersburg Cemetery

Burr, Alma Mae private graveside service will be held Friday at Silver Creek Cemetery with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Cain, Mary Lou Weber Hinton private visitation and interment on Thursday, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Rothbauer, Elizabeth private service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Alford, SSG David Marhsall private services with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Brown, Ferrell Adkins services will be private, entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Christoff, Inez Mildred private service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

McGuire, Wanda F. private service at State Street Baptist Church, New Albany, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes entrusted with arrangements

Vandeventer, Dr. Larry D. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you