Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cash, William — Mass, 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Taylor, Freleand “Dean” — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Caswell, Kermit W. — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Lung, Vivian Louise (Brown) — Funeral mass, 11 a.m. Friday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Schroeder, Kathy LeAnn — 10 a.m. – noon, Wednesday (today), visitation at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany
