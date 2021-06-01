Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Lehman, Florence Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Throckmorton, JoAnn 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Anthony Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brown, Ciana 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
King, Jeffrey T. “Jeff” 10 a.m. Friday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany
Trimble, Cary Thomas 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.