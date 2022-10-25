Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Faulkner, Lois Smith — 2 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Polston, Dallas F. — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Jeffrey — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Huddleston Jr., Alan Ray — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Payne, Elizabeth Ann (Siliman) — 10 a.m. today, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Philpott, Regina Sue — 11:30 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Reese, Paul E. — 2 p.m. Friday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Roark, Joe L. — 4 p.m. Nov. 1, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.