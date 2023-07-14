Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Decker, Burnis “Bernie” Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Harbin, James Thomas — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday (today), at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany
Lilly, Ralph Elmer — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Pry Jr., Lewis U. — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Powell, Michael Glen — Cremation was chosen and services were private
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James Roger Keen who was born on Feb. 27, 1954. His last known address was 1 Wolfe Trace Tower, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.
