Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Decker, Burnis “Bernie” Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Harbin, James Thomas — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday (today), at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany

Lilly, Ralph Elmer — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Pry Jr., Lewis U. — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Powell, Michael Glen — Cremation was chosen and services were private

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Coroner Greg Roution is seeking the next of kin for James Roger Keen who was born on Feb. 27, 1954. His last known address was 1 Wolfe Trace Tower, New Albany. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 812-948-5478.

