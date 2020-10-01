Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Tate, Carolyn F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hunter, Saundra Toland 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Neely, Phyllis Davis 3 p.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Kepley, Ronald Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
OUT OF STATE
Hendrickson, Thomas Michael celebration of life to be held at a later date
