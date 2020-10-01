Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Shireman, Mary Lou 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Tate, Carolyn F. 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hunter, Saundra Toland 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Neely, Phyllis Davis 3 p.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Kepley, Ronald Lee 11 a.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

OUT OF STATE

Hendrickson, Thomas Michael celebration of life to be held at a later date

