Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Burton, James A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Cunningham, Larry Lee private service with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Gentner, Gary W. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Luckett, Patricia A. "Patty" 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Scott, Michael L. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Denise Mount. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677
