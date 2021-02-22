Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Burton, James A. 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Cunningham, Larry Lee private service with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Gentner, Gary W. 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Luckett, Patricia A. "Patty" 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Roll, Katie Marie 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Scott, Michael L. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Denise Mount. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677

