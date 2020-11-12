Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School
Douglass, Toni E. 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hogan, Phyllis M. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Shaw Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shea, Phillip William “Phil” 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Voyles, Patricia 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Odell 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McCormick, Anna “Annie” Kathryn (Ericson) memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stark Sr., Michael J. private service to be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m. Monday, at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Smith, Joseph Aldo memorial service at a later date in Pacifica, CA
