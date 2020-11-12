Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bettler, Thomas J. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Curtis, Brody Mann 2 p.m Sunday, at Charlestown Sports Arena at Charlestown High School

Douglass, Toni E. 11 a.m. Saturday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hogan, Phyllis M. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Lindley III, Thomas J. private graveside service Saturday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Shaw Ruth Margaret 11 a.m. Monday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shea, Phillip William “Phil” 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

Voyles, Patricia 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Odell 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Lanham, Roy Lee 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

McCormick, Anna “Annie” Kathryn (Ericson) memorial service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Newman, Donald R. 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stark Sr., Michael J. private service to be livestreamed at 12:30 p.m. Monday, at www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral

Treece, Charles Clyde noon Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Smith, Joseph Aldo memorial service at a later date in Pacifica, CA

