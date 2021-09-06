Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Ortensie, Robert 1 p.m. Friday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville

Whitlow, Steven 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville  

FLOYD COUNTY

Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bunch, Alva E. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Pierce, Anita 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany  

Pyle, Sheila S. all services are private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Thomas, Joan 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Wiseman, Donald Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you