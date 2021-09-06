Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Ortensie, Robert 1 p.m. Friday, at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville
Whitlow, Steven 11 a.m. Thursday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bostock, Helen Ruth noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bunch, Alva E. 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Payton, Wendell Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Pierce, Anita 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Pyle, Sheila S. all services are private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Sonne Jr. MD, Irvin Hamilton 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Thomas, Joan 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Wiseman, Donald Lee 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.