Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Flick, Lucia "Lucy" Ann 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Hall, Alice 1 p. m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

McVicker, Roger Dale 1 p.m. today, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown

Meiners, Joseph 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Shirley Ann (Carpenter) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Kamer, Charles "Butch" service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Orwick, William Gibson 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey

