Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Flick, Lucia "Lucy" Ann 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hall, Alice 1 p. m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
McVicker, Roger Dale 1 p.m. today, at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Charlestown
Meiners, Joseph 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Shirley Ann (Carpenter) 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Kamer, Charles "Butch" service to be held at a later date with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Laslie Sr., James Robert 12 noon Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Orwick, William Gibson 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.