Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Coats, Harold Ray — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Huber, Jerry — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Schmidt, Anna — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Barrett, Marilyn Ernestine Alley — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville

