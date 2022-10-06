Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Coats, Harold Ray — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Huber, Jerry — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Landrum, Lola Dorothea (Huber) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Schmidt, Anna — 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Barrett, Marilyn Ernestine Alley — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
