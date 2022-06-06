Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Atkinson, James Alan — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
Estes, John Curtis — Memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Coakley, Oscar Robert — Graveside service was held Monday at Edwardsville Cemetery, Edwardsville
Hublar, David Michael — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Klinstiver, Elmer L. — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today) at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Peak, Gertrude F. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Church, New Albany
Reazin Jr. PhD., George H. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Timberlake, Patricia Lillian (Flatt) — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wolverton, Douglas Scott — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking to find next of kin information for Paul Emmett Ricketts Jr. (2/2/1945-6/2/22), a 75-year-old male who resided in New Albany. If you have any information, please call the coroners office 812-948-5478.
