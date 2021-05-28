Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gregory, Genevieve noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Knight, Patricia Knowland 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Pfraehler, Donald Eugene 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Schellenberger, Sue Ann Condra 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Trimble, Cary Thomas 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Baker, Dolores Blanche Melton passed away April 26 in Pensacola, FL

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you