Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Gregory, Genevieve noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Knight, Patricia Knowland 9 a.m. Wednesday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Pfraehler, Donald Eugene 3 p.m. Tuesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Schellenberger, Sue Ann Condra 10 a.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Trimble, Cary Thomas 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Baker, Dolores Blanche Melton passed away April 26 in Pensacola, FL
