CLARK COUNTY
Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Mattingly, Richard "Rick" cremation was chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schlageter Herbert Jr., cremation was chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
Straight, Lisa Thompson 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Flener, Loeta Joyce private service Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hobble, Ruth Ann (McAllister) cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Howard, Roger Lee private service Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Stumler, Eugene private service 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, live streamed on Facebook
