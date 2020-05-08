Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Mattingly, Richard "Rick" cremation was chosen with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schlageter Herbert Jr., cremation was chosen with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements 

Straight, Lisa Thompson 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Flener, Loeta Joyce private service Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hobble, Ruth Ann (McAllister) cremation was chosen with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Howard, Roger Lee private service Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Stumler, Eugene private service 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, live streamed on Facebook

