Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Maloney, Doris Marie 11 a.m. Friday, St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

Mitchell, Linda C. cremation chosen, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with her care

Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs

Butrum, Ada Greenwood 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Reid, Sherry Ann noon Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Robison, Stanley E. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

