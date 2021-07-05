Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Maloney, Doris Marie 11 a.m. Friday, St. Luke's United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
Mitchell, Linda C. cremation chosen, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with her care
Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs
Butrum, Ada Greenwood 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Reid, Sherry Ann noon Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Robison, Stanley E. 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs
