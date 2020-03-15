Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Foreman Jr., Thomas B. — 1 p.m. today at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Sidebottom, Martha "Marti" Lou — 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bosse Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky.

Yenawine, Janis — 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Applegate, Garnett Mason (Reynolds) — A private service will be held for immediate family at Naville and Seabrook, New Albany

Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany

McIntyre, Jennifer Lea — 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany

Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) — 1 p.m. Thursday at Market Street Chapel, Naville and Seabrook, New Albany

Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) — 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Sullivan (Sinkhorn), James McCullen cremation chosen with his final resting place in San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Calif.

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking information on Dean Claiborne Smith Anderson, son of deceased James Pendley Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, or the son of the deceased, please contact the corner's office at 502-649-6677.

