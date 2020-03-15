Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Foreman Jr., Thomas B. — 1 p.m. today at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Sidebottom, Martha "Marti" Lou — 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bosse Funeral Home, Louisville, Ky.
Yenawine, Janis — 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northside Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Applegate, Garnett Mason (Reynolds) — A private service will be held for immediate family at Naville and Seabrook, New Albany
Jeffries, Mary Elizabeth — 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fairview Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, New Albany
McIntyre, Jennifer Lea — 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) — 1 p.m. Thursday at Market Street Chapel, Naville and Seabrook, New Albany
Senn, Bertha Lee "Bert" (Seadler) — 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Sullivan (Sinkhorn), James McCullen cremation chosen with his final resting place in San Joaquin National Cemetery, Santa Nella, Calif.
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking information on Dean Claiborne Smith Anderson, son of deceased James Pendley Smith. Anyone with information on the deceased, or the son of the deceased, please contact the corner's office at 502-649-6677.
