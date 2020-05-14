Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Comer, Mary L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hutslar, Jack services are private with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date
FLOYD COUNTY
Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
