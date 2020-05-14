Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Comer, Mary L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hutslar, Jack services are private with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date

FLOYD COUNTY

Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

