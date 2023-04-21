Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Denison, Bonnie L. — Visitation Monday, 10-2 p.m., Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Fischer, Albert K. — Noon Saturday, Life Celebration, Naville & Seabrook, Oak Street Chapel
Hooper, Terrell R. — Cremation has been chosen and entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service
Owen, Virginia “Ginny” — Cremation was chosen, no services at this time. To leave a message for family, go to NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Sheets, Kurt A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Smith, Rhoda Kay — Funeral service noon Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
LOUISVILLE
Sturgeon, Connor James — Private service for family and friends.
