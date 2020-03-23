Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 noon Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery

Burr, Alma Mae private graveside service will be held Friday at Silver Creek Cemetery with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Cain, Mary Lou Weber Hinton private visitation and interment on Thursday, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

Dick, Ronnie Jo private services with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Court, Gregory Thomas Celebration of Life on his birthday, Aug. 1, 2020 with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Watson Sr., Joseph William 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ball, Juanice 1 p.m. today, at Fort Myers Memorial Garden, Fla.

