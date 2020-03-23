Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 noon Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery
Burr, Alma Mae private graveside service will be held Friday at Silver Creek Cemetery with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Cain, Mary Lou Weber Hinton private visitation and interment on Thursday, with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
Dick, Ronnie Jo private services with a public Celebration of Life to be held at a later date with Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Court, Gregory Thomas Celebration of Life on his birthday, Aug. 1, 2020 with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Reception, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Watson Sr., Joseph William 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Ball, Juanice 1 p.m. today, at Fort Myers Memorial Garden, Fla.
