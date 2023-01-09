Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cox, Saundra Rae  — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Adams, Barbara Jean  — Memorial service noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Boyle, Gary Lee  — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany

Gosnell, Hila J. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Hickerson, Doris M.  — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Miller, Mark L. —Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown

Romero, Terry Lee  — 11 a.m. Friday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, New Albany

Singleton, Robert E. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sorg, Wilma S. — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Stocksdale, Stannye Elizabeth  — Private graveside service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Watkins, Irma Vercille — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany

Watson, Earl Timothy — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Rogers, Keith Douglas — Celebration of life will be held in May with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Ketterer, Theresa Antoinette (Hardy) — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Louisville

Tags

Trending Video