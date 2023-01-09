Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cox, Saundra Rae — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adams, Barbara Jean — Memorial service noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Boyle, Gary Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany
Gosnell, Hila J. — 11 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Hickerson, Doris M. — Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Miller, Mark L. —Memorial service 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Georgetown
Romero, Terry Lee — 11 a.m. Friday, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter- day Saints, New Albany
Singleton, Robert E. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sorg, Wilma S. — 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Stocksdale, Stannye Elizabeth — Private graveside service with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Watkins, Irma Vercille — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
Watson, Earl Timothy — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Rogers, Keith Douglas — Celebration of life will be held in May with Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, Corydon, entrusted with arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Ketterer, Theresa Antoinette (Hardy) — 10 a.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Louisville
