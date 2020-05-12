Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

FLOYD COUNTY

Brugh, Vera L. (Bowman) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Schaffner, Alma private service Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Simpson, William E. private funeral service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

