Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
FLOYD COUNTY
Brugh, Vera L. (Bowman) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Elliott, David Paul private service Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Schaffner, Alma private service Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Simpson, William E. private funeral service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.