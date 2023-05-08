Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

DuVall, Rebecca Sue — Celebration of Life Services, 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Middleton, Pauline — Service was at noon Monday, May 8, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Sparks, Kirk Douglas — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Best, Paula Downard — Celebration of Life, 6 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Walls, John Carl —  11 a.m. Thursday, at, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wright, Dovie Summers — 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Natalie Buchanan. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner's Office at 812-285-6282.

