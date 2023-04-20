Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
FLOYD COUNTY
Bennett, Juanita June Stroud — 11 a.m. Friday (today), Memorial Service, Kraft Funeral Service, East Spring Street, New Albany
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Fischer, Albert K. — Noon Saturday, Life Celebration, Naville & Seabrook, Oak Street Chapel
Fink, Rev. John Leo — 10:30 a.m. Friday (today), Mass of Christian Burial, St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Bradford
Owen, Virginia “Ginny” — Cremation was chosen, no services at this time. To leave a message for family, go to NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Sheets, Kurt A. — 11 a.m. Saturday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Smith, Rhoda Kay — Funeral service noon Saturday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Stumler, Philip J. — Funeral service, 5 p.m. Friday (today), First Christian Church, Borden
LOUISVILLE
Sturgeon, Connor James — Private service for family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.