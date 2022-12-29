Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Barr, Charlene Ann — Private family service planned
Boggs, Pascal — 1 p.m. Thursday (today) , Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Bridgewater, Edward — Services 10 a.m. Friday, E. M. Coots’ Sons, Jeffersonville
Day, Marcella Jo — Services 6 p.m. Thursday (today), Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Howard, Marilyn Frances — Services 1 p.m. Friday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Maguire, James “Jim” William — Services will be private; E. M. Coots’ Sons in charge of arrangements
Very, Lawrence “Tex” E. — Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Friday, St. John Paul II Church, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cuzzort, Bonnie “Jeannine” — Services 4 p.m. Friday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Freiberger, Lynne — 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street, New Albany
Harris, Tonia Gayle — A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
