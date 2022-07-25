Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Gordon, Mildred Dorothy Wathen (Shouse) — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Grover, Peggy Sue — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Southeast Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Trich, Peggy Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Box, Ronald Lee — Visitation and services are private with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with his care

Stiner, John William — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Trinkle, Betty Jean — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wilson, Charles R. “Charlie" — 1 p.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

