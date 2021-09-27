CLARK COUNTY

Butler, Ruth — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hoehn, Charles Arthur — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

Kennedy, David Gilmore — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Indiana Campus of Southeast Christian Church, Jeffersonville

Yochem, Shirley Coriell — 10 a.m. Friday, at St. John Paul ll Catholic Church (St. Joe Campus), Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Loebig, W. G. “Web” — noon Wednesday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Services, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Missi, Mary Lucille — 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Knobs Church, Floyds Knobs

Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

OUT OF STATE

Barnes, Sammye Jo (Daily) — private entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park, Louisville

