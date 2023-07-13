Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Decker, Burnis “Bernie” Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Harbin, James Thomas — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hostetler, Betty Joan — No service will be held, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with her care

Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Thompson, Leslie Paul — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bolander, John — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany

Flinchum, Jo Ann — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lilly, Ralph Elmer — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany

Pry Jr., Lewis U. — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Albany

Ramos, Santiago V. — Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

