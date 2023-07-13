Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Decker, Burnis “Bernie” Graham — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Harbin, James Thomas — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hostetler, Betty Joan — No service will be held, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown, entrusted with her care
Silva, Guy Duncan, M.D. —Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Thompson, Leslie Paul — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bolander, John — 10 a.m. Friday (today), at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Chesser, Kevin E. — Celebration of life 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at 40/8 Voiture #1250, New Albany
Flinchum, Jo Ann — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Lilly, Ralph Elmer — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Pry Jr., Lewis U. — 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, New Albany
Ramos, Santiago V. — Celebration of life 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
