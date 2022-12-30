Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Cahill, Mary Jean — Prayer service at 7 p.m., Sunday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cundiff, Jeffrey — Private ceremony at later date.
Freiberger, Lynne — 10 a.m. Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street, New Albany
Harris, Tonia Gayle — A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.
Miller, Stanley — 7 p.m., Tuesday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Stephens, Donald — Arrangements entrusted to Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany
